Watch The Music Video For Bedouin Soundclash’s “Shine On” featuring The Skints

One song I haven’t been able to stop listening to is Bedouin Soundclash’s song “Shine On” featuring Marcia from The Skints. I haven’t really been listening to Bedouin Soundclash since their first album but their latest 2 singles has definitely made me correct my mistake. Their latest stuff is sweet!



The song is good without the Skints BUT as soon as Marcia’s singing kicks in, I’m hooked in. Really makes me want to see them live with Flogging Molly (although FM isn’t playing for a few because of covid), The Interrupters and Tiger Army this summer but life is preventing me from doing that next week. But Marcia, she’s amazing and want some new Skints music!

Listen and buy the song and their other awesome song “Something Lost + Something Found” here.