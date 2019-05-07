Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce August Shows Including One In NYC!

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will be hitting the road this August with Bedouin Soundclash. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10!



Also on July 13th, they will be playing with The Bouncing Souls and Leftover Crack down in Asbury Park, NJ for their annual Stoked For Summer show. Buy tickets here.

Tour Dates:

Aug. 16 Milwaukee, WI The Rave w/ Bedouin Soundclash

Aug. 17 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall w/ Bedouin Soundclash

Aug. 18 Elora, ON Riverfest Elora https://riverfestelora.frontgatetickets.com (On Sale Now)

Aug. 20 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom w/ Bedouin Soundclash

Aug. 21 New York, NY Webster Hall w/ Bedouin Soundclash

Aug. 22 Rochester, NY Anthology w/ Bedouin Soundclash

Aug. 23 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre w/ Bedouin Soundclash

Aug. 24 Tinley Park, IL 350 Fest https://350brewing.com/350fest5/ (On Sale Now)