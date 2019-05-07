Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce August Shows Including One In NYC!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 7th, 2019
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will be hitting the road this August with Bedouin Soundclash. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10!
Also on July 13th, they will be playing with The Bouncing Souls and Leftover Crack down in Asbury Park, NJ for their annual Stoked For Summer show. Buy tickets here.
Tour Dates:
Aug. 16 Milwaukee, WI The Rave w/ Bedouin Soundclash
Aug. 17 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall w/ Bedouin Soundclash
Aug. 18 Elora, ON Riverfest Elora https://riverfestelora.frontgatetickets.com (On Sale Now)
Aug. 20 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom w/ Bedouin Soundclash
Aug. 21 New York, NY Webster Hall w/ Bedouin Soundclash
Aug. 22 Rochester, NY Anthology w/ Bedouin Soundclash
Aug. 23 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre w/ Bedouin Soundclash
Aug. 24 Tinley Park, IL 350 Fest https://350brewing.com/350fest5/ (On Sale Now)