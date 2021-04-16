Watch The Music Video For Matt Berry’s New Single “Summer Sun”

Actor and musician Matt Berry has another new full-length album called The Blue Elephant coming out on May 14th via Acid Jazz Records. He premiered another track from that album today and it’s called “Summer Sun.” The song sounds great and definitely has that Matt Berry sound that I have come to appreciate.



Matt’s last album Phantom Birds was more Dylan/folk-inspired and The Blue Elephant finds himself in his psychedelic mode again. Pre-order his new album here!

Track listing:

1. Aboard

2. Summer Sun

3. Safe Passage

4. Now Disappear

5. Alone

6. Invisible

7. Blues Inside Me (Feat. Rosie McDermott)

8. I Cannot Speak

9. The Blue Elephant

10. Life Unknown

11. Safer Passage

12. Like Stone

13. Story Told

14. Forget Me

15. Now Disappear (Again)