Watch The Music Video For Matt Berry’s New Single “Summer Sun”
Media | By B. ReadJunk on Apr 16th, 2021
Actor and musician Matt Berry has another new full-length album called The Blue Elephant coming out on May 14th via Acid Jazz Records. He premiered another track from that album today and it’s called “Summer Sun.” The song sounds great and definitely has that Matt Berry sound that I have come to appreciate.
Matt’s last album Phantom Birds was more Dylan/folk-inspired and The Blue Elephant finds himself in his psychedelic mode again. Pre-order his new album here!
Track listing:
1. Aboard
2. Summer Sun
3. Safe Passage
4. Now Disappear
5. Alone
6. Invisible
7. Blues Inside Me (Feat. Rosie McDermott)
8. I Cannot Speak
9. The Blue Elephant
10. Life Unknown
11. Safer Passage
12. Like Stone
13. Story Told
14. Forget Me
15. Now Disappear (Again)