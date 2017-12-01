Watch The Music Video For The White Buffalo’s “Avalon”

One of the best songs on The White Buffalo’s new album Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights is “Avalon.” Jake Smith now made that into a music video and it’s kick ass. Watch it below and be sure to check out The White Buffalo at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn (sorry for pointing out the obviously but there is a Vegas version of the club) on December 10th!



You can also hear The White Buffalo’s “Wish It Were True” in The Punisher on Netflix! For full tour dates, check them out here.