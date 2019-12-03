Watch The Teaser Trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow

The first Marvel movie after Avengers: End Game is Marvel’s Black Widow, a movie that takes place between Civil War and Infinity War apparently. Looks like a cool action flick but that’s about it for now.



It’s just a teaser trailer so not sure how this will fit in with everything but it’s got a great cast, and i’m sure there will be some cameos.

The movie stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters and is directed by Cate Shortland. Black Widow opens May 1st, 2020.