Watch The Ted Lasso Season 2 Official Trailer Now!

We got a glimpse of Season 2 with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with a teaser trailer a month or so ago. Now, we got an official trailer that’s longer and makes you wish July 23rd was here already (when the season premieres).



Ted Lasso was quite a surprise last year and easily one of the best shows around in 2020. It was the show we needed in 2020 and I’m hopeful that season 2 will deliver just as much as season 1 did. In the trailer, we just get more clips of Ted and company offering some funny lines and moments and this trailer was ten times better than teaser. I’m officially stoked for the new season and looking forward to watching this multiple times like I did season 1.

A new season of Ted Lasso returns July 23. It’s more exciting than Higgins at an open mic jazz club. Watch exclusively on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_TedLasso Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.

the show was developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. It stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed.