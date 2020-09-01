Long Way Up Trailer Is Here!
Media | By Bryan ReadJunk on Sep 1st, 2020
My favorite thing that Ewan McGregor has done isn’t Star Wars, Trainspotting, or anything else he’s been in on the big screen. It’s been the Long Way Around/Down series with his best mate Charley Boorman. Fans of the motorbike doc-series have been wanting another one for years and it’s finally here! Except it’s on Apple TV which I don’t currently subscribe to. I guess I’ll have to find a way to watch this because I’ve been waiting for this since 2007’s Long Way Down!
The first three episodes of “Long Way Up” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18th and new episodes will roll out weekly at Apple TV+
The craziest ideas lead to the best places.
Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, “Long Way Up” reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world.
Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.
The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, following them in their electric Rivians.