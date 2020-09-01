Long Way Up Trailer Is Here!

My favorite thing that Ewan McGregor has done isn’t Star Wars, Trainspotting, or anything else he’s been in on the big screen. It’s been the Long Way Around/Down series with his best mate Charley Boorman. Fans of the motorbike doc-series have been wanting another one for years and it’s finally here! Except it’s on Apple TV which I don’t currently subscribe to. I guess I’ll have to find a way to watch this because I’ve been waiting for this since 2007’s Long Way Down!



The first three episodes of “Long Way Up” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18th and new episodes will roll out weekly at Apple TV+