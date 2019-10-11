Spielberg and Hanks Brings ‘Masters of the Air’ to Apple TV+

The sequel to Band of Brothers and The Pacific will finally be made! The original team will be back with Spielberg, Hanks, Gary Goetzman producing and John Orloff and Graham Yost being involved too. The miniseries will be made for 200+ million dollars and will no doubt get Emmy nods when it’s finally made, just like the last two WWII series.



I’ve been waiting for Masters of the Air to come to the small screen since it was announced several years ago. I have to watch Band of Brothers and The Pacific every year. I still think Band of Brothers is the best miniseries of all time. The series is based on Donald L. Miller’s book, Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany.

Supposedly Masters was filming the last 2 years but then I guess HBO bailed on it because of budget concerns? I thought I remember them casting for it and then nothing. Now the series will be coming to Apple, yet another platform for me to spend money on now. It sucks it’s not on HBO anymore but happy it’s being made at least.

