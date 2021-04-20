Ted Lasso Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here!

Believe! Ted Lasso was one of the best shows of 2020 and one of the few bright spots last year. Jason Sudeikis is simply killing it as the character and the series in general is something that everyone should watch, even if you don’t like soccer/football. Such a likable cast, great writing and just makes you feel good watching it.



For those that don’t know what the show is, Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.

The show was developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. It stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed.

Season 2 will be premiering July 23rd on Apple+. Watch season 1 to catch up!