Watch The Trailer For You Hurt My Feelings Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus

You Hurt My Feelings trailer premiered this morning from A24. Anytime there’s a movie with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, I’m intrigued to watch it. Granted, You, People wasn’t the greatest but this looks like a promising dramedy. It’s kind of a similar style than another underrated JLD dramedy with James Gandolfini called Enough Said. You Hurt My Feelings writer and director Nicole Holofcener also did that one, ironically enough.



The movie stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, and Jeannie Berlin and written/directed by Nicole Holofcener.

The dramedy played at Sundance and sounds like it was a hit. The poster/one-sheet was also released and what do you really need to have in this besides the actors, the title and a scene from the movie? Keep it basic. Better than the “floating heads” type of posters.

The movie will be out in theaters May 26th.