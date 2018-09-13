Watch The Very First Episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien!

Conan and his Team Coco have posted the very first episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien on YouTube, which you can watch below. In another announcement in the description of the video, it said: “Coming January 2019: The complete online archive of Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” That’s amazing news because I’ve always wanted to go back and watch old episodes of the show. Everything ranging from [Celebrity] Secrets to staring contests to the driving desk, there’s so much bizarre stuff that Conan used to do that he doesn’t do anymore.



It seems Conan finally got the rights back to his work from NBC and could do what he wants with them. Also seems this is just one step towards his new format of his show where there will be a lot of stuff online which I’m all for.

For the first episode, his first guests John Goodman, Drew Barrymore, and Tony Randall and the show aired on September 13th 1993. Just don’t expect musical guests because to get the rights to all that music would be insane.