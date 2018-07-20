Watch Unbreakable & Split Sequel ‘Glass’ SDCC Trailer

Say what you want about M Night Shyamalan and some of his movies but Unbreakable was one of the better ones. I love the modern day superhero story, and need to watch it again, especially after this teaser trailer. I haven’t seen Split but looks like I’ll need to if I want to see Glass in theaters in January. It’s a sequel to both Unbreakable and Split, and it looks pretty good! The teaser definitely makes me interested in seeing it.



The trailer is obviously about Elijah Price, AKA Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) but also sees Bruce Willis back as David Dunn and James McAvoy’s The Beast. Sarah Paulson is also heavily featured in the trailer as well.

The movie will be out January 18th via Universal Pictures. It’s directed and written by M. Night Shyamalan and stars Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard.