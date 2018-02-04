Westworld: Season 2 Trailer Premiered During Super Bowl LII

Freeze All Motor Functions! We got a quick trailer for Westworld Season 2 during Comic Con a few months ago but nothing since. The show has since finished shooting so it makes sense for them to premiere something at Super Bowl, even though it’s been over 20 years since HBO paid for ads during the Super Bowl. The trailer was a fast one but I’m sure fans will be pausing and screen-shoting it to see what was played.



While the trailer doesn’t show much, it shows us all that we need to see really. I’d rather have less be shown and then go in fresh when this premieres. Looks like Ben Barnes is back. I hope Anthony Hopkins is back in some fashion because he did bring the show a bit of class although it certainly can survive with the remaining cast members.

Westworld Season 2 is set to air on April 22nd and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, and Tessa Thompson. The show was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who personally worked on this trailer! Can’t wait for Season 2 since this will fill my Game of Thrones void this year.