Bruce Campbell Hosting The Evil Dead Commentary Watch Party on January 23rd

Actor Bruce Campbell will be hosting a virtual watch party event for The Evil Dead (WATCH LIVE Livestreams presents) on Saturday, January 23rd at 6PM PST/9PM EST. Fans will experience Campbell’s movie memories, behind the scenes stories, anecdotes from the film, hilarious stories, and for a few lucky viewers, Bruce will even answer questions live from the chat. Groovy!



Bruce Campbell talked about the watch party event:

“I’m excited about this project. It will be a great opportunity to safely connect with fans and allow them a closer look behind the scenes.”

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased online at bit.ly/WatchwithBruce. Tickets are $25/device and VIP Tickets/device are $50 and include a limited-edition event poster that will be mailed to the purchaser.