Ultraviolet Shutting Down in July

The digital movie cloud service Ultraviolet is ending after 8 years of being the top dog in town, when it came to digital HD copies of movies. Well, that is until Movies Anywhere started. Once MA came into play, the writing was on the wall for UV to end at some point with only a few studios still using it (Lionsgate being one). The good news (I hope) is that you won’t lose all your movies, you just have to link them to Vudu or another online store before July. The digital movie cloud industry is tricky and I hope I never lose movies, but it could happen. I guess it’s good to always have a physical copy of the ones you like the best.



Variety reported about the news this morning:

Ultraviolet, a cloud movie locker once hailed as Hollywood’s best bet to get consumers hooked on digital movies, is shuttering. The Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem (DECE), the industry consortium that has been tasked with running Ultraviolet, will shut down the service on July 31. DECE will start to inform its users of the wind-down this Thursday, and is advising users to not delete their Ultraviolet movie libraries. Users should instead make sure that their libraries are connected to the service of at least one retailer, which they can then use to access their movies and TV shows going forward, according to an FAQ document that is slated to be published on Ultraviolet’s website on Thursday morning. DECE president Wendy Aylsworth told Variety in an exclusive interview this week that the decision to discontinue Ultraviolet was a response to the evolution of the market for online entertainment. “The marketplace for collecting entertainment content was very small when Ultraviolet started,” she said. “It was siloed into walled gardens at the time.”……..

UV website has posted what you need to do now: