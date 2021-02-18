Belvedere Sign With Thousand Islands Records in North America

Belvedere
Calgary punk band Belvedere have signed with Thousand Islands Records in North America and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK. They will be releasing a new single called “Good Grief Retreat” which will be released on February 24th. You can pre-save here.

“Good Grief Retreat” marks the band’s first new music since celebrating their 25 year anniversary as a band in 2020. Be on the lookout for more new Belvedere music and rescheduled tour dates in 2021 (hopefully).

