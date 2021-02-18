Belvedere Sign With Thousand Islands Records in North America

Photo by : Chris Wedman Photography

Calgary punk band Belvedere have signed with Thousand Islands Records in North America and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK. They will be releasing a new single called “Good Grief Retreat” which will be released on February 24th. You can pre-save here.



“Good Grief Retreat” marks the band’s first new music since celebrating their 25 year anniversary as a band in 2020. Be on the lookout for more new Belvedere music and rescheduled tour dates in 2021 (hopefully).

