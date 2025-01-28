Bouncing Souls Announce Spring North American Tour with H2O, Adolescents, Dave Hause, and More

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Bouncing Souls have announced a North American tour scheduled for this Spring. Nearly all of the shows will include support from H2O, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs, Adolescents, and The Jack Knives.



Presale tickets will be available throughout the week with general on-sale arriving Friday. On this tour fans will be able to vote nightly on a selection of deep cuts that will be added to the setlist. Join the mailing list at soulsmerch.com to participate.

Vocalist Greg Attonito discussed the tour saying:

“The first rendition of the East Coast F*ck You Tour with H2O was in the late ’90s and it was really one for the books. We’re going for the repeat here!”

Tickets available here:

https://www.bouncingsouls.com

Upcoming Shows:

04/24 Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall * ^ +

04/25 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme * ^ +

04/26 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom * ^ +

04/27 Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls * ^ +

04/29 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom * ^ +

04/30 Albany, NY @ Empire Live * ^ +

05/01 Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall * ^ +

05/02 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage * +

05/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Sing Us Home Festival

05/22 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater * # =

05/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling Festival

05/26 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre * # =

05/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot * # =

05/28 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall * # =

05/29 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall # =

05/30 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile # =

05/31 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # =

* w/ H2O

^ w/ Dave Hause and The Mermaid

+ w/ School Drugs

# w/ Adolescents

= w/ The Jack Knives