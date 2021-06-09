California Roots Heading to Mexico This November with Cali Roots: Baja Sessions

Cali Roots: Baja Sessions! will be heading down to Mexico in November with an impressive list of bands to play the festival. It all takes place on November 3-7, 2021.



Press release:

The newly renovated ME by Meliã Cabo is a premier beach resort steps away from downtown Cabo and host to Cali Roots: Baja Sessions. Crafted with luxury in mind, ME Cabo is located on the perfect swimming beach in Los Cabos with views of the famous picturesque El Arco rock formation. The newly minted experience will bring the Cali Roots vibes south of the border with beachside resort amenities. Attendees will be able to enjoy exclusive activities including jam sessions on the beach, poolside DJ sets, boat parties, snorkeling excursions, and more. The four day experience will be packed with unique performances and collaborations taking place on multiple stages located poolside and beachside. Headlining the experience is Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, SOJA, Atmosphere, Steel Pulse, Tribal Seeds, Collie Buddz, and more! California Roots Music and Arts Festival is partnering with Pollen to craft this one of a kind experience. Pollen is a leading travel company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Pollen Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories. Members immerse themselves in multi-day itineraries that combine live entertainment, parties, and relaxation time in more than 50 popular destinations. Members can discover and book these experiences exclusively on pollen.co and the Pollen app. Pollen has already launched bespoke mini-breaks with mega stars like J Balvin, Marshawn Lynch and Ozuna, and now with Cali Roots! Dan Sheehan comments, “We are thrilled to expand the Cali Roots brand and offer new live music experiences like the Baja Sessions! Proving that the Cali Roots community has no boundaries. And we are excited to announce the partnership with Pollen to provide a one of a kind experience for Cali Roots fans. We will see you in Cabo!”

Cali Roots: Baja Sessions

Dates: November 3-7, 2021

Location: ME Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, MX

Ages: 18+

Tickets: Sign up now more info and to get first access once we go on sale. TICKETS

Line Up:

Dirty Heads

Sublime with Rome

Atmosphere

SOJA

Steel Pulse

Tribal Seeds

Collie Buddz

Mike Love

The Elovaters

Bumpin Uglies

Artikal Sound System

Special Performance from Rome and Duddy

Howie Spangler from Ballyhoo (Acoustic)

Covid-19 Update:

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, ME Cabo Hotel operations have been adapted to guarantee safety for customers and compliance with regulations. Additional cleaning and hygiene measures have been implemented and some procedures and spaces have been adjusted.

Pollen offers a COVID-19 money back guarantee, for more information see here.