Call Me Malcolm Sign With Wiretap Records. New Album Out Next Week!

It’s just a ska-ish news today isn’t it? Beats having to see more tours being canceled. UK ska punk band Call Me Malcolm have signed with Wiretap Records and are releasing a new album Me, Myself and Something Else next week on Friday, May 15th.



For those that might not know, Call Me Malcolm is a five-piece ska/punk band from Kent, UK. They blend hard punk and ska with some nice harmonies. Described by Vinnie Fiorello (Less Than Jake) as “a saving grace of the genre.” Call Me Malcolm has evolved into a harder ska punk sound since starting out.

The announcement follows the release of the band’s two recent singles and music videos from the album, “Wake Up, The Monster Said”, and “What You Burn:”

The band says:

“We’re ecstatic to be welcomed into the Wiretap Records family for the release of ‘Me, Myself and Something Else.’ After two years of love and devotion to a record, it’s incredible to be working with a label who shares not only the same passion for the music that we make but also about creating a supportive global scene.”

Me, Myself and Something Else will be available on all digital services starting May 15. 12″ vinyl copies of the record are also now available pre-order at www.wiretaprecords.com.