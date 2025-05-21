Carbon Leaf Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates
Music News | May 21st, 2025
Carbon Leaf is hitting the road this fall for an extensive tour across the U.S., bringing their style of blend of folk, rock, and Celtic-inspired tunes to cities in the US! Their newest album is awesome so I’m sure you’ll hear some new songs from there as well. As a long time Carbon Leaf fan, you won’t be disappointed checking out one of their shows!
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 23 at 10AM local time.
Check out the full list of dates below:
September
23 – Crawfordsville, IN – Wabash College
24 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley Nashville
25 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Music Venue
26 – Dallas, TX – Trees Dallas
27 – Austin, TX – 04 Center
29 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum – On sale July
30 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room @ The Observatory Orange County
October
1 – West Hollywood, CA – The Peppermint Club
2 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall
3 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
4 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
5 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door
7 – Spokane, WA – The District Bar
8 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
10 – Boulder, CO – The Fox Theatre
11 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway
12 – Omaha, NE – Barnato
13 – Des Moines, IA – xBk Live
14 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall
15 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
16 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
17 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
November
7 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music
8 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
14 – New York, NY – Racket NYC
15 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
19 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box Supper Club
20 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre
21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
22 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater
More dates and updates can be found on Carbon Leaf’s official site. Don’t sleep on this one!