Carbon Leaf Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Photo by Matt Kremkau

Carbon Leaf is hitting the road this fall for an extensive tour across the U.S., bringing their style of blend of folk, rock, and Celtic-inspired tunes to cities in the US! Their newest album is awesome so I’m sure you’ll hear some new songs from there as well. As a long time Carbon Leaf fan, you won’t be disappointed checking out one of their shows!



Tickets go on sale Friday, May 23 at 10AM local time.

Check out the full list of dates below:

September

23 – Crawfordsville, IN – Wabash College

24 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley Nashville

25 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Music Venue

26 – Dallas, TX – Trees Dallas

27 – Austin, TX – 04 Center

29 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum – On sale July

30 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room @ The Observatory Orange County

October

1 – West Hollywood, CA – The Peppermint Club

2 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

3 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

4 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

5 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door

7 – Spokane, WA – The District Bar

8 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

10 – Boulder, CO – The Fox Theatre

11 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

12 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

13 – Des Moines, IA – xBk Live

14 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

15 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

16 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

17 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

November

7 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music

8 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

14 – New York, NY – Racket NYC

15 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

19 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box Supper Club

20 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

22 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater

More dates and updates can be found on Carbon Leaf’s official site. Don’t sleep on this one!