Carbon Leaf Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates
Music News | May 15th, 2023
Carbon Leaf will be playing a few shows this Summer but going full throttle in the Fall with a bunch of shows in the States. I’m sure some local and hometown shows will be announced later on for Richmond and in Annapolis, MD. They will be playing on June 22nd in Red Bank, NJ at The Vogel aT Count Basie Center, then their tour kicks off in St. Louis, MO on September 28th at Old Rock House. On November 4th, they will be in Philly at World Cafe Live and NYC on December 2nd at Racket NYC, where that is (new to me).
The lack of shows so far this year is because the band continues to work on their next full-album, which they launched a Kickstarter a few years ago. Hopefully we’ll hear some new tunes on these dates below! Tickets go on sale Friday May 19th at 10AM.
SUMMER SHOW DATES 2023
JUNE
10 WASHINGTON DC THE HAMILTON
11 HAMPTON VA THE AMERICAN THEATRE
22 RED BANK NJ THE VOGEL AT COUNT BASIE CENTER
JULY
14 RICHMOND VA MUSIC AT MAYMONT
U.S. WORLD TOUR 2023
ON SALE FRIDAY MAY 19TH 10 A.M.
SEPTEMBER
28 ST LOUIS, MO Old Rock House
29 DALLAS, TX Deep Ellum Art Co.
30 AUSTIN, TX 3ten ACL Live
OCTOBER
02 PHOENIX, AZ MIM
03 SAN DIEGO, CA Winstons
04 LOS ANGELES, CA The Peppermint Club
05 SAN FRANCISCO, CA The Chapel
06 PORTLAND, OR Star Theater
07 SEATTLE, WA Madame Lou’s
08 SEATTLE, WA Triple Door
09 SPOKANE, WA Lucky You Lounge
10 BOZEMAN, MT The Ellen Theatre
11 BOISE, ID The Olympic
12 SALT LAKE CITY, UT The State Room
13 DENVER, CO The Bluebird
14 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads Saloon
15 OMAHA, NE Barnato
16 DES MOINES, IA Wooly’s
17 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Fine Line
18 MADISON, WI High Noon Saloon
19 CHICAGO, IL City Winery
20 CLEVELAND, OH Beachland Ballroom
21 ANN ARBOR, MI The Ark
22 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Hi Fi
NOVEMBER
03 CAMBRIDGE, MA The Sinclair
04 PHILADELPHIA, PA World Cafe Live
10 BURLINGTON, VT Higher Ground
11 PORTLAND, ME Portland House of Music
DECEMBER
01 DERRY, NH Tupelo Music Hall
02 NEW YORK, NY Racket NYC