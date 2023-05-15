Carbon Leaf Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Photo by Matt Kremkau

Carbon Leaf will be playing a few shows this Summer but going full throttle in the Fall with a bunch of shows in the States. I’m sure some local and hometown shows will be announced later on for Richmond and in Annapolis, MD. They will be playing on June 22nd in Red Bank, NJ at The Vogel aT Count Basie Center, then their tour kicks off in St. Louis, MO on September 28th at Old Rock House. On November 4th, they will be in Philly at World Cafe Live and NYC on December 2nd at Racket NYC, where that is (new to me).



The lack of shows so far this year is because the band continues to work on their next full-album, which they launched a Kickstarter a few years ago. Hopefully we’ll hear some new tunes on these dates below! Tickets go on sale Friday May 19th at 10AM.

SUMMER SHOW DATES 2023

JUNE

10 WASHINGTON DC THE HAMILTON

11 HAMPTON VA THE AMERICAN THEATRE

22 RED BANK NJ THE VOGEL AT COUNT BASIE CENTER

JULY

14 RICHMOND VA MUSIC AT MAYMONT

U.S. WORLD TOUR 2023

ON SALE FRIDAY MAY 19TH 10 A.M.

SEPTEMBER

28 ST LOUIS, MO Old Rock House

29 DALLAS, TX Deep Ellum Art Co.

30 AUSTIN, TX 3ten ACL Live

OCTOBER

02 PHOENIX, AZ MIM

03 SAN DIEGO, CA Winstons

04 LOS ANGELES, CA The Peppermint Club

05 SAN FRANCISCO, CA The Chapel

06 PORTLAND, OR Star Theater

07 SEATTLE, WA Madame Lou’s

08 SEATTLE, WA Triple Door

09 SPOKANE, WA Lucky You Lounge

10 BOZEMAN, MT The Ellen Theatre

11 BOISE, ID The Olympic

12 SALT LAKE CITY, UT The State Room

13 DENVER, CO The Bluebird

14 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads Saloon

15 OMAHA, NE Barnato

16 DES MOINES, IA Wooly’s

17 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Fine Line

18 MADISON, WI High Noon Saloon

19 CHICAGO, IL City Winery

20 CLEVELAND, OH Beachland Ballroom

21 ANN ARBOR, MI The Ark

22 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Hi Fi

NOVEMBER

03 CAMBRIDGE, MA The Sinclair

04 PHILADELPHIA, PA World Cafe Live

10 BURLINGTON, VT Higher Ground

11 PORTLAND, ME Portland House of Music

DECEMBER

01 DERRY, NH Tupelo Music Hall

02 NEW YORK, NY Racket NYC