ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (February 2021)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan ReadJunk on Feb 26th, 2021
It’s time for the ReadJunk New Music playlist of February 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Leslie Odom Jr, The Motet & Nigel Hall, Signal Fire, Dropkick Murphys, Gerry Cinnamon, White Buffalo, The Rumjacks, Walker Roaders, Peelers, Authority Zero, NOFX, AFI, Tonic, Mat Kearney, Wallows, The Porkers, Offspring, Roosevelt, Menahan Street Band and more! Lots of fun tunes this month.
Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!
Playlist:
1. Leslie Odom Jr. – Speak Now
2. Leon Bridges, Keite Young – Like a Ship
3. The Motet, Nigel Hall – And the Beat Goes On
4. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Gardna – Night Shift
5. Signal Fire, The Ellameno Beat – False Reality
6. Twan Tee, Oddy – Irie
7. Dropkick Murphys – Middle Finger
8. The Rumjacks – Goodnight & Make Mends
9. Gerry Cinnamon – Where We’re Going
10. The White Buffalo – Fantasy
11. The Walker Roaders – Smokestack Lightning
12. The Peelers – Prizefight
13. Authority Zero – Ollie Ollie Oxen Free
14. NOFX – Fuck Euphemism
15. No Use For A Name – No Way to Live
16. The Offspring – Let The Bad Times Roll
17. Green Day – Here Comes The Shock
18. AFI – Looking Tragic
19. Tonic – To Be Loved
20. Mat Kearney – Pontiac
21. Chris Trapper – Starlight Creek
22. Alice Cooper – Social Debris
23. Trapper Schoepp – If It Makes You Happy
24. Henry Nowhere – Say You’re Okay
25. AaRON – I Wanna Dance with Somebody
26. The Fratellis – Need a Little Love
27. Sea Girls – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
28. Roosevelt – See You Again
29. Sheppard – M.I.A.
30. Electric Century – Till We’re Gone
31. Dinosaur Jr. – I Ran Away
32. Foo Fighters – Making A Fire
33. Wallows – Quarterback
34. Goody Grace – Grape Swisher
35. Fruit Bats – The Balcony
36. Real Estate – Half a Human
37. The Porkers – The Good Egg
38. Half Past Two – All About You
39. Andy B & the World – Things Change
40. Cartoon Violence – Friend or Foe
41. The Abruptors – Forget Me Not
42. The Dualers – It’s Too Late
43. Left Alone, Big Javy – Te Quiero Ver
44. Record Thieves – Who’s Driving
45. Belvedere – Good Grief Retreat
46. Talk Me Off – Counting Digits
47. Ship Thieves, Reconciler – Nothing Now
48. Howi Spangler, Beachside – Devil Dub
49. KBong – Everywhere I Go
50. Iya Terra – Ease & Grace
51. SOJA – Pressure Drop
52. Bumpin Uglies – Loud & Clear
53. The Holophonics – Main Title (From Banjo-Kazooie)
54. Boomtown United – Wayside
55. Save Ferris – I Know (Live)
56. We Are The Union – Fresh Fruit for Rotting Punk Rock Stars
57. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Frustrated People of the World, Unite!
58. Dang!t, Half Past Two – Is This Ska?
59. The Best of the Worst – Learn to Live Another Day
60. Flying Raccoon Suit – Hive Mind
61. Menahan Street Band – The Starchaser
62. Steady Sun – Truth Is a Needle
63. Niceness – What A Day
64. Sizzla – Head over Heels (Reggae Version)
65. Dub Pistols, Prosper, Stabfinger – Bankrobber – Prosper & Stabfinger Remix
66. Passafire, Sugarshack Sessions – Keepin’ On – Live at Sugarshack Sessions
67. Mike Park, augusta koch – Cool Places
68. War Orphan – Water
69. Kings of Leon – Echoing
70. Serj Tankian – Elasticity
71. Vic Ruggiero – Ventilator Blues
72. Amerik, Gareth Dunlop – Olive
73. Pete Yorn – Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)
74. The Record Summer – Release
75. The Gracious Losers – Loath to Leave
76. Morrissey – That’s Entertainment – 2021 Version
77. Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, Gerald White – Agatha All Along