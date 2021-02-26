ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (February 2021)

It’s time for the ReadJunk New Music playlist of February 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Leslie Odom Jr, The Motet & Nigel Hall, Signal Fire, Dropkick Murphys, Gerry Cinnamon, White Buffalo, The Rumjacks, Walker Roaders, Peelers, Authority Zero, NOFX, AFI, Tonic, Mat Kearney, Wallows, The Porkers, Offspring, Roosevelt, Menahan Street Band and more! Lots of fun tunes this month.



Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!

Playlist:

1. Leslie Odom Jr. – Speak Now

2. Leon Bridges, Keite Young – Like a Ship

3. The Motet, Nigel Hall – And the Beat Goes On

4. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Gardna – Night Shift

5. Signal Fire, The Ellameno Beat – False Reality

6. Twan Tee, Oddy – Irie

7. Dropkick Murphys – Middle Finger

8. The Rumjacks – Goodnight & Make Mends

9. Gerry Cinnamon – Where We’re Going

10. The White Buffalo – Fantasy

11. The Walker Roaders – Smokestack Lightning

12. The Peelers – Prizefight

13. Authority Zero – Ollie Ollie Oxen Free

14. NOFX – Fuck Euphemism

15. No Use For A Name – No Way to Live

16. The Offspring – Let The Bad Times Roll

17. Green Day – Here Comes The Shock

18. AFI – Looking Tragic

19. Tonic – To Be Loved

20. Mat Kearney – Pontiac

21. Chris Trapper – Starlight Creek

22. Alice Cooper – Social Debris

23. Trapper Schoepp – If It Makes You Happy

24. Henry Nowhere – Say You’re Okay

25. AaRON – I Wanna Dance with Somebody

26. The Fratellis – Need a Little Love

27. Sea Girls – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

28. Roosevelt – See You Again

29. Sheppard – M.I.A.

30. Electric Century – Till We’re Gone

31. Dinosaur Jr. – I Ran Away

32. Foo Fighters – Making A Fire

33. Wallows – Quarterback

34. Goody Grace – Grape Swisher

35. Fruit Bats – The Balcony

36. Real Estate – Half a Human

37. The Porkers – The Good Egg

38. Half Past Two – All About You

39. Andy B & the World – Things Change

40. Cartoon Violence – Friend or Foe

41. The Abruptors – Forget Me Not

42. The Dualers – It’s Too Late

43. Left Alone, Big Javy – Te Quiero Ver

44. Record Thieves – Who’s Driving

45. Belvedere – Good Grief Retreat

46. Talk Me Off – Counting Digits

47. Ship Thieves, Reconciler – Nothing Now

48. Howi Spangler, Beachside – Devil Dub

49. KBong – Everywhere I Go

50. Iya Terra – Ease & Grace

51. SOJA – Pressure Drop

52. Bumpin Uglies – Loud & Clear

53. The Holophonics – Main Title (From Banjo-Kazooie)

54. Boomtown United – Wayside

55. Save Ferris – I Know (Live)

56. We Are The Union – Fresh Fruit for Rotting Punk Rock Stars

57. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Frustrated People of the World, Unite!

58. Dang!t, Half Past Two – Is This Ska?

59. The Best of the Worst – Learn to Live Another Day

60. Flying Raccoon Suit – Hive Mind

61. Menahan Street Band – The Starchaser

62. Steady Sun – Truth Is a Needle

63. Niceness – What A Day

64. Sizzla – Head over Heels (Reggae Version)

65. Dub Pistols, Prosper, Stabfinger – Bankrobber – Prosper & Stabfinger Remix

66. Passafire, Sugarshack Sessions – Keepin’ On – Live at Sugarshack Sessions

67. Mike Park, augusta koch – Cool Places

68. War Orphan – Water

69. Kings of Leon – Echoing

70. Serj Tankian – Elasticity

71. Vic Ruggiero – Ventilator Blues

72. Amerik, Gareth Dunlop – Olive

73. Pete Yorn – Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)

74. The Record Summer – Release

75. The Gracious Losers – Loath to Leave

76. Morrissey – That’s Entertainment – 2021 Version

77. Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, Gerald White – Agatha All Along