Rest In Peace Andy Chaves (Singer of Katastro)

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Tragic news happened yesterday as reports are coming in that Andy Chaves, singer of Katastro (Tempe, Arizona), died in a car accident with 2 others on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, CA. Andy was only 32 years old and the band was supposed to go on tour with Iration and Atmosphere this summer. Just horrible news. Thoughts are with his family, friends and band members!



I saw Katastro open up for Pepper and Iration back in 2019, and thought they were a good opener since they mixed a lot of different genres together like Iration tends to do.

If you want to see reports of the crash for some reason, you can visit ABC 7.

Instead, listen to some Katastro music and watch the videos: