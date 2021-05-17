Dirty Heads Announce Summer & Fall Tour with Sublime with Rome and Hirie
Music News | By B. ReadJunk on May 17th, 2021
Dirty Heads and just about every band out there are announcing tours for the Summer and Fall. So here’s another one! Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and Hirie will be playing the summer starting in San Diego, CA on July 10th. For NYC area, the tour will hit New Haven, CT on September 23rd and Brooklyn, NY on the following night on September 24th.
Pre-Sale tickets drop tomorrow at 10am local time! Head over to Dirty Heads site for ticket info and stuff.
Sat, JUL 10
San Diego Bayfest 2021
San Diego, CA
Sun, JUL 18
AFTER HOURS CONCERTS
Doswell, VA
Fri, JUL 23
High and Mighty Tour
Key West, FL
Sat, JUL 24
Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation 2021
Orlando, FL
Sun, JUL 25
High and Mighty Tour
Jupiter, FL
Thu, JUL 29
High and Mighty Tour
Houston, TX
Sat, JUL 31
High and Mighty Tour
South Padre Island, TX
Thu, AUG 26
High and Mighty Tour
Bend, OR
Fri, AUG 27
Dry Diggings 2021
Placerville, CA
Mon, AUG 30
High and Mighty Tour
Nampa, ID
Fri, SEP 3
High and Mighty Tour
Grand Junction, CO
Sun, SEP 5
High and Mighty Tour
Oklahoma City, OK
Thu, SEP 9
High and Mighty Tour
New Orleans, LA
Thu, SEP 16
Summerfest 2021
Milwaukee, WI