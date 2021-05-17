Dirty Heads Announce Summer & Fall Tour with Sublime with Rome and Hirie

Dirty Heads and just about every band out there are announcing tours for the Summer and Fall. So here’s another one! Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and Hirie will be playing the summer starting in San Diego, CA on July 10th. For NYC area, the tour will hit New Haven, CT on September 23rd and Brooklyn, NY on the following night on September 24th.



Pre-Sale tickets drop tomorrow at 10am local time! Head over to Dirty Heads site for ticket info and stuff.

Sat, JUL 10

San Diego Bayfest 2021

San Diego, CA

Sun, JUL 18

AFTER HOURS CONCERTS

Doswell, VA

Fri, JUL 23

High and Mighty Tour

Key West, FL

Sat, JUL 24

Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation 2021

Orlando, FL

Sun, JUL 25

High and Mighty Tour

Jupiter, FL

Thu, JUL 29

High and Mighty Tour

Houston, TX

Sat, JUL 31

High and Mighty Tour

South Padre Island, TX

Thu, AUG 26

High and Mighty Tour

Bend, OR

Fri, AUG 27

Dry Diggings 2021

Placerville, CA

Mon, AUG 30

High and Mighty Tour

Nampa, ID

Fri, SEP 3

High and Mighty Tour

Grand Junction, CO

Sun, SEP 5

High and Mighty Tour

Oklahoma City, OK

Thu, SEP 9

High and Mighty Tour

New Orleans, LA

Thu, SEP 16

Summerfest 2021

Milwaukee, WI