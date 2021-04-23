Drug Church Releasing “Tawny” EP on June 25th

Photo by Kat Nijmeddin

Albany/Los Angeles-based band Drug Church have announced their newest album, Tawny EP. The four-song EP will be out June 25th from Pure Noise Records and will serve as a bridge from their 2018 LP, Cheer, to Drug Church’s impending fourth full-length.



Drug Church have also shared the EP’s title track, which you can listen to below. You can pre-order the album here.

Tawny track list:

1. Head-Off

2. Tawny

3. Bliss Out

4. Remember To Forget

Also check out their Bandcamp to buy other stuff from them.