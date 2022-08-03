The Bronx Announce North American Tour

Photo by Mike Miller. Image provided by PR

The Bronx just ended a tour with Frank Turner and have already announced their next tour. They are teaming with The Chats for a co-headlining tour that kicks off on Oct. 4. Then they will do a headline tour by themselves like in Philly, DC and down south.



Singer Matt Caughthran says about the tour:

“We are beyond stoked to be heading out with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl this fall. All of the bands are at pivotal and special moments in their careers, and all of the bands kick fucking ass. These shows are guaranteed to be absolutely insane.”

Coachella, they’ll be returning with their sophomore album, Get Fucked, on Aug. 19.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am pacific/1 pm eastern. Ticket links can be accessed via Thebronxxx.com.

The Bronx / The Chats co-headlining dates (Drug Church and Scowl open):

October 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

October 6 Berkeley, CA The UC Theater

October 7 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

October 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

October 11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

October 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

October 14 Denver, CO Summit

October 15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

October 16 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

October 18 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

October 19 Detroit, MI El Club

October 20 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

October 21 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

October 22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

October 23 Boston, MA Big Night Live

The Bronx headlining tour dates:

October 25 Philadelphia, PA Theater of the Living Arts

October 26 Washington, DC The Black Cat

October 27 Charlotte, NC The Underground

October 28 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

October 29 Memphis, TN Growlers

October 31 Austin, TX Mohawk

November 1 Dallas, TX Trees

November 3 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

November 4 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

November 5 Orange County, CA Punk in the Park (festival performance)

Drug Church open on all dates. Robot Monster opens on shows from Oct. 25 to 29, Meat Wave opens dates from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.