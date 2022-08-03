The Bronx Announce North American Tour
Music News | Aug 2nd, 2022
The Bronx just ended a tour with Frank Turner and have already announced their next tour. They are teaming with The Chats for a co-headlining tour that kicks off on Oct. 4. Then they will do a headline tour by themselves like in Philly, DC and down south.
Singer Matt Caughthran says about the tour:
“We are beyond stoked to be heading out with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl this fall. All of the bands are at pivotal and special moments in their careers, and all of the bands kick fucking ass. These shows are guaranteed to be absolutely insane.”
Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am pacific/1 pm eastern. Ticket links can be accessed via Thebronxxx.com.
The Bronx / The Chats co-headlining dates (Drug Church and Scowl open):
October 4 San Diego, CA Music Box
October 6 Berkeley, CA The UC Theater
October 7 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
October 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater
October 11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
October 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
October 14 Denver, CO Summit
October 15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater
October 16 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
October 18 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
October 19 Detroit, MI El Club
October 20 Toronto, ON The Phoenix
October 21 Montreal, QC Corona Theater
October 22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
October 23 Boston, MA Big Night Live
The Bronx headlining tour dates:
October 25 Philadelphia, PA Theater of the Living Arts
October 26 Washington, DC The Black Cat
October 27 Charlotte, NC The Underground
October 28 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
October 29 Memphis, TN Growlers
October 31 Austin, TX Mohawk
November 1 Dallas, TX Trees
November 3 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
November 4 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
November 5 Orange County, CA Punk in the Park (festival performance)
Drug Church open on all dates. Robot Monster opens on shows from Oct. 25 to 29, Meat Wave opens dates from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.