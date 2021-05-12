Durand Jones & The Indications Releasing New Album “Private Space” On July 30th
Music News | By B. ReadJunk on May 12th, 2021
One band that I just got into this year (a lot!) is soul band Durand Jones & The Indications. The band will be releasing their 3rd full-length album called Private Space via Colemine Records, which will be released on July 30th. They also announce a Private Space tour as well, including a date At Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn on September 10th 2021.
Private Space is the follow-up to 2019’s American Love Call. Aaron Frazer just released a solo album called Introducing… as well, which is definitely an album not to miss out on.
In the meantime, they premiered their new single today and it’s a funky bass-line tune called “Witchoo” that will make you want to dance around your place. Watch the video below:
You can buy or stream the single here as well.
Tour Dates:
Sep 7, 2021
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, Ma
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 8, 2021
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, Pa
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 10, 2021
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, Ny
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 11, 2021
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 13, 2021
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, Il
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 14, 2021
Fine Line
Minneapolis, Mn
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 16, 2021
Gothic Theatre
Denver, Co
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 17, 2021
The Commonwealth Room
Salt Lake City, Ut
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 20, 2021
Soma
San Diego, Ca
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 22, 2021
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, Ca
With Special Guest 79.5
Sep 24, 2021
Ohana Festival
Dana Point, Ca