Durand Jones & The Indications Releasing New Album “Private Space” On July 30th

One band that I just got into this year (a lot!) is soul band Durand Jones & The Indications. The band will be releasing their 3rd full-length album called Private Space via Colemine Records, which will be released on July 30th. They also announce a Private Space tour as well, including a date At Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn on September 10th 2021.



Private Space is the follow-up to 2019’s American Love Call. Aaron Frazer just released a solo album called Introducing… as well, which is definitely an album not to miss out on.

In the meantime, they premiered their new single today and it’s a funky bass-line tune called “Witchoo” that will make you want to dance around your place. Watch the video below:

You can buy or stream the single here as well.

Tour Dates:

Sep 7, 2021

Paradise Rock Club

Boston, Ma

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 8, 2021

Union Transfer

Philadelphia, Pa

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 10, 2021

Brooklyn Steel

Brooklyn, Ny

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 11, 2021

9:30 Club

Washington, D.C.

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 13, 2021

The Vic Theatre

Chicago, Il

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 14, 2021

Fine Line

Minneapolis, Mn

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 16, 2021

Gothic Theatre

Denver, Co

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 17, 2021

The Commonwealth Room

Salt Lake City, Ut

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 20, 2021

Soma

San Diego, Ca

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 22, 2021

Hollywood Palladium

Los Angeles, Ca

With Special Guest 79.5

Sep 24, 2021

Ohana Festival

Dana Point, Ca