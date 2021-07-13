Durand Jones & The Indications Premiere New Music Video For “The Way That I Do”

Durand Jones & The Indications have a brand, spanking new album, Private Space, coming out the end of the month (July 30th via Dead Oceans in association with Colemine Records). The soul band premiered a new song called “The Way That I Do” this morning and it sounds great! Can’t wait to hear the rest of the album as well! Soon enough it will be out in the world for the masses to enjoy.



You can stream or buy the single here.

The band will be touring extensively in September including a stop in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel on September 10th. See the rest of the dates here.