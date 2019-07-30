Five Iron Frenzy Playing 2 East Coast Shows In October with Mustard Plug and Mephiskapheles

Five Iron Frenzy has announced two East Coast shows, one in NYC and one in Philly. First up is October 11th in NYC at Gramercy Theatre and then on October 12th, in Philly at First Unitarian Church. Both shows are going to be with Mustard Plug and Mephiskapheles so it’s a pretty stacked lineup.



Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday at 10am. There’s a Live Nation presale happening tomorrow at 10am if you’re going to the NYC show.

Mephiskapheles played Grameryc Theatre at Radicsfest on July 19th, and last time Mustard Plug played NYC was at Bowery Electric last year so come check out this great ska show!