Ghost Announce New Album SKELETÁ, Drop First Single “Satanized”
Music News | Mar 5th, 2025
We wish to inform you that Ghost are back and the black smoke has come out of the chimney for the crowning of Papa V Perpetua. Their new album SKELETÁ will be dropping April 25th via Loma Vista Recordings. It’s their first full-length since 2022’s IMPERA. Praise be!
“Satanized” is their first single, out now alongside an eerie music video, introduces the band’s latest ringleader, Papa V Perpetua. If you’ve been keeping up with the cryptic “V is Coming!” teasers, you saw this one coming.
Today also marks the debut of The Satanizer, a first of its kind music video experience for fans who wish to be “Satanized.” Developed in partnership with Jason Zada (Elf Yourself), The Satanizer will morph its users into characters featured in the song’s melodramatic video. With a quick upload of their photo, The Satanizer will send out a personalized music video clip featuring the participant, who can in turn share via social media that they too have been “Satanized.”
For more behind-the-scenes insight, Tobias Forge will appear on a special MORBID podcast episode this Friday, March 7, to discuss SKELETÁ and all things GHOST.
SKELETÁ Track List
Peacefield
Lachryma
Satanized
Guiding Lights
De Profundis Borealis
Cenotaph
Missilia Amori
Marks Of The Evil One
Umbra
Excelsis
To top it all off, the band has announced their massive SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025, kicking off April 15 in Manchester, UK, and hitting over 55 cities—including a historic first-ever headlining gig at Madison Square Garden. More dates to be announced, so stay tuned.
GHOST
SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025
04/15/25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
04/16/25 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
04/19/25 – London, UK – The O2
04/20/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
04/22/25 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
04/23/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
04/24/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
04/26/25 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
04/27/25 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole
04/29/25 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich
05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning
07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes