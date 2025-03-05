Ghost Announce New Album SKELETÁ, Drop First Single “Satanized”

Photo courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings

We wish to inform you that Ghost are back and the black smoke has come out of the chimney for the crowning of Papa V Perpetua. Their new album SKELETÁ will be dropping April 25th via Loma Vista Recordings. It’s their first full-length since 2022’s IMPERA. Praise be!



“Satanized” is their first single, out now alongside an eerie music video, introduces the band’s latest ringleader, Papa V Perpetua. If you’ve been keeping up with the cryptic “V is Coming!” teasers, you saw this one coming.

Today also marks the debut of The Satanizer, a first of its kind music video experience for fans who wish to be “Satanized.” Developed in partnership with Jason Zada (Elf Yourself), The Satanizer will morph its users into characters featured in the song’s melodramatic video. With a quick upload of their photo, The Satanizer will send out a personalized music video clip featuring the participant, who can in turn share via social media that they too have been “Satanized.”

For more behind-the-scenes insight, Tobias Forge will appear on a special MORBID podcast episode this Friday, March 7, to discuss SKELETÁ and all things GHOST.

SKELETÁ Track List

Peacefield

Lachryma

Satanized

Guiding Lights

De Profundis Borealis

Cenotaph

Missilia Amori

Marks Of The Evil One

Umbra

Excelsis

To top it all off, the band has announced their massive SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025, kicking off April 15 in Manchester, UK, and hitting over 55 cities—including a historic first-ever headlining gig at Madison Square Garden. More dates to be announced, so stay tuned.

GHOST

SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025

04/15/25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

04/16/25 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

04/19/25 – London, UK – The O2

04/20/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

04/22/25 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

04/23/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

04/24/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

04/26/25 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

04/27/25 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

04/29/25 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes