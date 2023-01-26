Ghost Release New Version of “Spillways” featuring Joe Elliott of Def Leppard

Image used with permission for news purposes

Ghost and Def Leppard, two of my favorite metal/rock acts – joining forces for the sake of Rock n Roll. Ghost teased an image that there might be something brewing when they had a mashup design featuring Ghost’s font and Def Leppard triangle design. Joe Elliott of Def Leppard guest sings on a new version of Ghost’s single “Spillways” and honestly, it doesn’t sound like much as changed but that’s because their vocals are VERY similar for this track. When I listened to the song with headphones, that’s where I picked out the difference. Now I’ll take a Ghost / Def Leppard tour next, please!



Joe Elliott commented about guest appearance on the Ghost track:

“IMPERA was my favorite rock album of 2022… I found out along the way that Tobias is a bit of a fan of DL, so I guess it was inevitable we’d both find out about each other! Once we’d been introduced to the idea of working together it just snowballed organically and I’m thrilled that I got to sing on what is my favorite song from that album!”

You can listen to the track all over the place here.

To see Joe being transformed into the world of Ghost, watch this silly and bizarre video:



There’s also the lyrics video:



The original version of “Spillways,” currently Top 5 at Active Rock Radio and having generated some 50 million streams globally, can be found on Ghost’s IMPERA. Released March 11, 2022, IMPERA has moved nearly 500,000 albums worldwide, won the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Album 2022, and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance (“Call Me Little Sunshine”). Best of 2022 accolades included Ghost landing at #1 on Spotify’s Best of Kickass Metal 2022, while cover stories in Revolver and Metal Hammer proclaimed IMPERA #1 Album of 2022 and Loudwire has named Ghost 2022 Artist of the Year. As Consequence noted in its Top Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 roundup, “Few rock bands are as grand and ambitious-sounding as Ghost nowadays.” With all of the above plus the 70 date IMPERATOUR that saw the Wall Street Journal anoint Ghost “the next generation of arena stars” and an iHeartRadio Awards 2023 nomination for Rock Artist of the Year, that ambition is primed to take the band to further and unforeseen heights in 2023.