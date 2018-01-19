Journey & Def Leppard Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Step inside, walk this way, You and me babe…How we touched and went our separate ways! See what I did there? Journey and Def Leppard have announced a giant co-headlining tour that will be going all over North America. Things kick off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center, and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.” The tour will be all over the place including Madison Square Garden in NYC on June 13th and at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 15th. Tickets go on sale February 3rd.



The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums – Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park – as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

Said Joe Elliott, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

Jonathan Cain added, “We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy.”

Added Rick Savage of Def Leppard, “12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”

2018 DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY 2018 TOUR DATES

Mon May 21 Hartford, CT XL Center**

Wed May 23 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Fri May 25 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat May 26 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center**

Mon May 28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Wed May 30 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Fri Jun 01 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Sat Jun 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Tue Jun 05 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Wed Jun 06 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Jun 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 09 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Mon Jun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center**

Wed Jun 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Jun 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Jun 16 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Sun Jul 01 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

Tue Jul 03 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Wed Jul 04 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Fri Jul 06 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sat Jul 07 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Mon Jul 09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed Jul 11 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Fri Jul 13 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Sat Jul 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field**

Mon Jul 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Wed Jul 18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Jul 19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Jul 21 Denver, CO Coors Field

Mon Jul 23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**

Wed Jul 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center**

Fri Jul 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

Sat Jul 28 Fargo, ND Fargodome**

Sat Aug 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park**

Mon Aug 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed Aug 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Fri Aug 17 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Sat Aug 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Mon Aug 20 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

Wed Aug 22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Fri Aug 24 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Sat Aug 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Mon Aug 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Fri Aug 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sat Sep 01 Houston, TX Toyota Center**

Wed Sep 05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 07 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sat Sep 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena**

Fri Sep 21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park

Sun Sep 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Tue Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 26 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

Fri Sep 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sat Sep 29 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 06 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

**Not ticketed by Ticketmaster