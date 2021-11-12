Tears For Fears Announce The North American Leg of The Tipping Point World Tour

Photo by Frank Ockenfels

Tears For Fears, have announced the first leg of The Tipping Point World Tour in 2022, with Garbage as support. Kicking off in Cincinnati, OH on May 20th, the tour will see the band performing in over twenty cities across North America before capping off with their last show in Wantagh, NY on June 25th. The run will mark Tears For Fears first U.S. tour since 2017.



For the North American dates of The Tipping Point World Tour fans can sign up to access presale tickets via the band’s website HERE. Registration closes Tuesday, November 16, at 9:45 AM Local. The fan presale begins Tuesday, November 16, at 10 AM Local, and runs through Thursday, November 18, at 10 PM Local.

Citi is the official card of The Tipping Point World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 16 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 18 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on sale will go live on November 19th at 10 AM Local. Each ticket purchased for the Tears For Fears 2022 tour includes a digital download of the band’s new album, The Tipping Point.

Also, on sale from the band’s official store as of this Friday is an exclusive limited edition PINK vinyl version of The Tipping Point.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” said Curt Smith. “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years,” shared Roland Orzabal.

Tears For Fears have just announced the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, THE TIPPING POINT. Arriving February 25th, 2022, via Concord Records, THE TIPPING POINT is a song cycle reflecting many of the personal and professional tipping points the pair — AND THE WORLD — have faced throughout the last several years. Pre-order the album HERE.

Alongside the announcement they’ve also released their first single and the title track, “The Tipping Point.” Written by Orzabal and guitarist, writer and producer Charlton Pettus and co-produced by the band, Sacha Skarbek, and Florian Reutter, the explosive yet intimate track is filled to the brim with emotion. Inspired by a personal tipping point in Orzabal’s own life, this song captures the grief of watching someone you love lose their long-standing battle with disease. The accompanying visual, directed by the famed Matt Mahurin (Joni Mitchell, U2, Metallica), depicts the subtle and poetic portrait of imbalance.

Tears For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the ‘80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing The Seeds Of Love,” and “Woman In Chains” acknowledged as classics.

The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more. Earlier this month the band were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

The Tipping Point is the bold, beautiful and powerful sound of Tears For Fears finding themselves together, once again.

TEARS FOR FEARS – 2022 US TOUR DATES

Friday, May 20, 2022 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Levitt Pavilion – Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 – Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – TD Pavilion at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY