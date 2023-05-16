Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Fall Tour
Music News | May 16th, 2023
Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs have announced a North American Fall tour that will kick off at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on September 8th. the tour will make stops at Asbury Park, Boston, Philly, DC before going midwest and out west. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 19th.
For more info about tickets and the tour, visit here.
TOUR DATES
Sep 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sep 9 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods
Sep 10 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sep 12 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sep 14 Washington D.C. Filene Center at Wolf Trap
Sep 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park
Sep 17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry
Sep 19 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
Sep 20 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Sep 22 Nashville, IND Brown County Music Center
Sep 23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Sep 24 Chicago, IL Salt Shed
Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN The Uptown Theater
Sep 29 Denver, CO The Bellco Theater
Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
Oct 2 Eugene, OR Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center
Oct 3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
Oct 5 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Oct 6 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort
Oct 7 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live
Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Sound
Oct 12 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Theater