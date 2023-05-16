Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Fall Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes

Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs have announced a North American Fall tour that will kick off at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on September 8th. the tour will make stops at Asbury Park, Boston, Philly, DC before going midwest and out west. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 19th.



For more info about tickets and the tour, visit here.

TOUR DATES

Sep 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sep 9 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods

Sep 10 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sep 12 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sep 14 Washington D.C. Filene Center at Wolf Trap

Sep 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park

Sep 17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

Sep 19 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

Sep 20 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sep 22 Nashville, IND Brown County Music Center

Sep 23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Sep 24 Chicago, IL Salt Shed

Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN The Uptown Theater

Sep 29 Denver, CO The Bellco Theater

Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Oct 2 Eugene, OR Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center

Oct 3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

Oct 5 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Oct 6 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort

Oct 7 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Sound

Oct 12 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Theater