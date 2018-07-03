I Surrender Records Re-Releasing Lanemeyer and Humble Beginnings Albums

I Surrender Records is going to re-release two beloved NJ punk bands’ albums this month. The albums: The Humble Beginnings Overanalyzing the Manifestations of Unconscious EP on July 13th and Lane Meyer’s Stories for the Big Screen on July 20th. For those that might not know, Humble Beginnings was where Gabe from Midtown/Cobra Starship got his start and Lanemeyer was one of Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem first bands. Mike Doyle of Lanemeyer also does the This Was The Scene Podcast as well, which I wrote about here.



I Surrender Records is also releasing an exclusive 20th anniversary 12” vinyl of Lanemeyer’s Stories for the Big Screen. The pre-order goes live Monday July 9th on the I Surrender Records webstore, and is limited to 250 green vinyl. Side A will include all 7 songs and Side B has a custom etching with the lyrics “God I Miss You, God I Miss This Place” on it.

NJ punks will want to check out both bands on July 21st in Teaneck, NJ where they celebrate 20 years at Debonair Music Hall. The full details here. This reunion show is a one-off thing so get your asses to Teaneck if you like either or both bands.