Keane Releasing New Album ‘Cause and Effect’ on September 20th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 6th, 2019
Keane’s been on a bit of hiatus for a few years, and Tom Chaplin has done some solo stuff during that time. The UK band is back now and have announced their new album Cause and Effect will be released on September 20th. They premiered a new music video for a song called “The Way I Feel.” Based on that song, can’t wait to hear the rest of the album now! They have announced some special shows and tour as well, including a Bowery Ballroom show in NYC on August 6th. That will sell out quickly so get on that if you want to go.
After months of speculation, Keane, one of Britain’s most beloved bands are back with a brand new album out September 20th on Island Records, featuring the powerful first single ‘The Way I Feel’. Keane will debut their new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden June 12th.
Written by Keane and produced by David Kosten and the band themselves, ‘Cause and Effect’ features 11 new songs recorded in London and Sussex.
The band will play two special shows in August at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and LA’s Roxy, with more US shows to be announced soon. Keane have also announced a major UK tour this fall including two nights at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The band will play a series of festivals this summer including BST in Hyde Park on July 14th.
‘Cause and Effect’ is Keane’s 5th studio album. Their 4 previous albums have all entered the UK charts at number 1 and accumulated sales of over 13m worldwide and 2.6 billion streams.
The birth of this new album came as something of a surprise even to the band. Singer Tom Chaplin had released two successful solo albums but missed his old sparring partner Tim Rice-Oxley. “I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift,” Tom says.
Meanwhile Tim found his life falling apart and from the ashes had written an album’s worth of incredibly personal songs fuelled by humour as well as pain. When Tom, bassist Jesse Quin and drummer Richard Hughes heard the songs, they were immediately drawn to them both sonically and lyrically.
“Hopes and Fears was a break-up album too, but it was about a break-up when I was 19,” Tim explains. “It’s a bit different when you’re older and you’ve got kids – your whole little world shifts on its axis.”
The video for ‘The Way I Feel’ was directed by Kevin Godley, who previously directed the video for the band’s hit single ‘Is It Any Wonder’ and Tom’s solo release ‘Still Waiting’.
Tickets for Keane’s tour go on sale on Friday 14th June
August
Tues 6th NEW YORK, Bowery Ballroom
Mon 12th LOS ANGELES, Roxy
September
Tues 24th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall
Wed 25th LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall
Thu 26th MANCHESTER, Apollo
Sat 28th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall
Sun 29th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall
October
Tues 1st NEWCASTLE, City Hall
Wed 2nd EDINBURGH, Usher Hall
Fri 4th NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall
Sat 5th BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre
Mon 7th BELFAST, Waterfront
Tues 8th DUBLIN, Olympia
Tracklisting for ‘Cause and Effect’
You’re Not Home
Love Too Much
The Way I Feel
Put The Radio On
Strange Room
Stupid Things
Phases
I’m Not Leaving
Thread
Chase The Night Away
I Need Your Love
End of Standard Edition
New Golden Age (Bonus Track)
Difficult Year (Bonus Track)
The Way I Feel (Sea Fog Acoustic Session)
Stupid Things (Sea Fog Acoustic Session)
I’m Not Leaving (Sea Fog Acoustic Session)