Liam Gallagher Touring with Richard Ashcroft In May

Liam Gallagher will return to the US for select tour dates in May in support of his new solo album As You Were. Richard Ashcroft will join forces with Gallagher on all dates except the final show of the tour on May 18 in Washington, D.C. which is a solo show. The tour will stop at Central Park Summer Stage in NYC on May 16th.



Tickets go on sale March 23 at 10:00 AM PST local time.

In Britain, As You Were topped the U.K. pop charts and has become the fastest-selling vinyl album in the past 20 years and has outsold the rest of the U.K. top 20 releases combined upon release. Now certified platinum in the U.K. and approaching 60 million track streams at Spotify, the album topped the charts in Ireland and claimed Top 10 chart positions in five other countries. Since the album’s release, Gallagher was honored with Q Icon and Best Live Act at the Q Awards and NME’s prestigious “Godlike Genius” Award.

Tour Dates:

Thur May 10 San Francisco, CA Masonic

Fri May 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Sun May 13 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for The Performing Arts

Mon May 14 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Wed May 16 New York, NY Central Park Summer Stage

Thurs May 17 Philadelphia,PA Festival Pier @ Penn’s Landing

Sat May 18 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre (Gallagher only)

Fri June 29 London, UK Finsbury Park (SOLD OUT)