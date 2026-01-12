Luke Winslow-King’s New Album Due March 27th

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Luke Winslow-King announced a new album for March 27th which will be released on Bloodshot Records. You can pre-order the album now. Winter tour kicks off tonight in NYC at Mercury Lounge.



The lead track, “Dangerous Blues”, is out now, the accompanying live video has been premiered by Rock ‘n Blues Muse, check it out here.

Luke Winslow-King blends jazz, blues, classical, and folk into a powerful, cinematic sound. With fluid guitar work, fearless songwriting, and gruff yet tender vocals, his music leaves a lasting impression. Highly acclaimed for his brilliant songwriting, producing, and playing, The New York Times has praised his music as it “seamlessly melds Delta blues, gospel and jazz themes with personal, simplified lyrics that speak to his personal and artistic evolution.”

Originally hailing from Cadillac, Michigan, and now living in Spain, Winslow-King’s early influences included Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Buddy Guy, Jimi Hendrix, and Carlos Santana. After a short stint studying jazz and classical guitar, he began busking on street corners performing Woody Guthrie songs, fell in love with New Orleans spending the next 15 years honing his craft on street, and developing a lifelong friendship with his musical collaborator, guitarist Roberto Luti.

Winslow-King’s new album Coast of Light looks out over the edges of life, death, failure, hope, and love. It evokes his musical journey reflects how the music of Spain has influenced his writing and producing. The album is dedicated to the experience of going to explore the city of Cadiz on the ‘coast of light’, the Atlantic side of Andalusia, and discovering the beautiful seaside, and the passion for flamenco music there creating an esoteric impressionist version of real life that is so deeply reflected in Spanish art.

The 12 songs on Coast of Light, were co-produced by Winslow-King and Roberto Luti at the Jambona Lab Studios in Livorno, Italy. In addition to Winslow-King on guitar, percussion, and vocals, and Luti on guitar, the album features Simone Luti on bass, Piero Perelli on drums and congas, Nicola Venturini on Hammond organ, Fender Rhodes, and piano and drums, and Giacomo Riggi on mallet percussion.

TRACK LISTING

What’ll We Do

Coast Of Light

As Far As We Know

Dangerous Blues

She Talks to The Flowers

Lotus Blossom

Shoot From The Hip

Destiny

Teacher’s Desk

The Silent Hour

Don’t Worry Your Mind

Tour Dates:

Jan 12 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

Jan 15 Atlanta, GA Eddie’s Attic

Jan 16 Nashville, TN WMOTs ‘Finally Friday’ – 3rd & Lindsley

Jan 16 Memphis, TN The Green Room

Jan 17 Bay St. Louis, MO Bay St Louis Little Theatre

Jan 18 Jackson, MS TBD

Jan 23-24 New Orleans, LA Folk Alliance

Jan 25 New Orleans, LA Chickie Wah Wah