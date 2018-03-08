Luke Winslow-King Announces New Album and Tour

Photo by Victor Alonso

Luke Winslow-King will release his 6th album Blue Mesa on May 11th via Bloodshot Records. You can listen to his new single “Leghorn Women” below and pre-order the new album here. He will be touring in support of the album and he’ll be stopping by Mercury Lounge in NYC on May 14th. More dates are below as well.



Blue Mesa was recorded in the Tuscan fortress village of Lari, Italy and features long-time collaborator and Italian blues guitar dynamo Roberto Luti, Chris Davis of King James and the Special Men, and Mike Lynch (Bob Seger, Larry McCray) on organ.

Tracklisting:

1. You Got Mine

2. Leghorn Women

3. Blue Mesa

4. Born to Roam

5. Better for Knowing You

6. Thought I Heard You

7. Break Down the Walls

8. Chicken Dinner

9. After the Rain

10. Farewell Blues

Tour Dates:

May 9 – Pittsburgh PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

May 10 – Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

May 11 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

May 13 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s

May 14 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

May 15 – Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar & Lounge

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

May 18 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

May 19 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s

June 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

June 8 – Manhattan, KS @ Larry Norvel Band Shell

June 9 – Topeka, KS @ Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar

June 15 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

June 16 – Delton, MI @ Buttermilk Jamboree

Aug 23-26 -Tønder, Denmark @ Tønder Festival

Aug 27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

Aug 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo

Aug 31 – Quintana Martín Galidez, Spain @ Festival Valle de Tobalina

Sept 3 – Krefeld, Germany @ Kulturrampe

Sept 5 – Bristol, UK @ The Hen and Chicken

Sept 6 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

Sept 7 – Chester, UK @ St Mary`s Creative Space

Sept 8 – Scrooby, UK @ Scrooby Village Hall

Sept 9 – Old Portsmouth, UK @ The Square Tower