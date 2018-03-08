Luke Winslow-King Announces New Album and Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 8th, 2018
Luke Winslow-King will release his 6th album Blue Mesa on May 11th via Bloodshot Records. You can listen to his new single “Leghorn Women” below and pre-order the new album here. He will be touring in support of the album and he’ll be stopping by Mercury Lounge in NYC on May 14th. More dates are below as well.
Blue Mesa was recorded in the Tuscan fortress village of Lari, Italy and features long-time collaborator and Italian blues guitar dynamo Roberto Luti, Chris Davis of King James and the Special Men, and Mike Lynch (Bob Seger, Larry McCray) on organ.
Tracklisting:
1. You Got Mine
2. Leghorn Women
3. Blue Mesa
4. Born to Roam
5. Better for Knowing You
6. Thought I Heard You
7. Break Down the Walls
8. Chicken Dinner
9. After the Rain
10. Farewell Blues
Tour Dates:
May 9 – Pittsburgh PA @ Hard Rock Cafe
May 10 – Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
May 11 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
May 13 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s
May 14 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
May 15 – Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar & Lounge
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
May 17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
May 18 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
May 19 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s
June 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
June 8 – Manhattan, KS @ Larry Norvel Band Shell
June 9 – Topeka, KS @ Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar
June 15 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
June 16 – Delton, MI @ Buttermilk Jamboree
Aug 23-26 -Tønder, Denmark @ Tønder Festival
Aug 27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache
Aug 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo
Aug 31 – Quintana Martín Galidez, Spain @ Festival Valle de Tobalina
Sept 3 – Krefeld, Germany @ Kulturrampe
Sept 5 – Bristol, UK @ The Hen and Chicken
Sept 6 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
Sept 7 – Chester, UK @ St Mary`s Creative Space
Sept 8 – Scrooby, UK @ Scrooby Village Hall
Sept 9 – Old Portsmouth, UK @ The Square Tower