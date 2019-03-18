Mephiskapheles Announces Madmen Of Mystery Tour

Mephiskapheles is keeping busy in 2019 and have announced some tour dates for Spring and Summer. The tour is called “Madmen Of Mystery” Tour and Meph is also working on a brand new album too! Besides playing the already announced RadicsFest, they will play in NY, NJ, PA with a lot more dates to be announced soon.



Tour Dates:

April 27th – Brighton Bar – Long Branch, NJ with Backyard Superheroes, The Schwam, Joker’s Republic (record release show)

May 3rd – McGarvey’s, Altoona, PA

May 4th – This is Croydon Fest 2 – Croydon, PA with Pilfers, Big D and the Kid’s Table, The Scofflaws, Westbound Train, West Kensingtons, Backyard Superheroes, Catbite

May 10th – The Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY with The Press, The Take, Sewer Skrewer, Gilipollas

July 19th – Radicsfest, Gramercy Theatre, NYC with Pilfers, Hub City Stompers, Spring Heeled Jack, Rude Boy George, Sgt. Scagnetti