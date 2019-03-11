ReadJunk.com Presents Radicsfest with Pilfers, Mephiskapheles and more – in memory of Roy Radics of The Rudie Crew!

ReadJunk.com proudly presents RadicsFest! Pilfers, Mephiskapheles, Spring Heeled Jack, Hub City Stompers, Rude Boy George and Sgt. Scagnetti will come together to celebrate the life of Roy Radics of The Rudie Crew & Bigger Thomas. This awesome show is happening on my birthday, Friday July 19th in NYC at Gramercy Theatre.



Pre-sale tickets will be on sale Wednesday, March 13th at 10am until Thursday, March 14th at 10pm. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10am EST. Portion of the proceeds will go to Roy Radics’s family.

The Full Details:

Pilfers

Mephiskapheles

Spring Heeled Jack

Hub City Stompers

Rude Boy George

Sgt. Scagnetti

Music by DJ Stingy Cookie in-between sets

Gramercy Theatre, NYC

127 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010

Buy tickets here: https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/0000566724B6DF10

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door but I would suggest not waiting to get tickets until the last minute. It’s pretty rare to get such an excellent ska lineup in Manhattan these days.

Doors will open at 6pm, not sure when the show will start just yet.

You may get tickets at the venue or get them online at Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Now let’s see some videos to get yourself pumped up for this show!