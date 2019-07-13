ReadJunk Podcast – Chris Malone (The Pandemics)

Episode 41 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Chris Malone of the NY ska band The Pandemics, formerly of Rudie Crew, Bigger Thomas, Spider Nick and the Mad Dogs and loads of other bands.



We talked about The Pandemics Going Viral tour, touring in general, visiting Tokyo, Chris playing in Spider Nick and the Mad Dogs, The Rudie Crew, Pilfers and Bigger Thomas, as well as his current band The Pandemics. We briefly talk about him playing as a backing band for Pete Porker of the Porkers and Roddy & Lynval of the Specials as well. At the end, I play a game of Goldblum Trivia with him.

