The Pandemics Kick Off Their “Going Viral Tour” Next Week!

NY Ska band The Pandemics are about to embark on a Summer tour where they will be playing in NY, PA, the Midwest and circling back around to NY in August. Their tour starts next Thursday, July 18th in Brooklyn at 66th Congress with Cop/Out, Pre-K Dropout and Barbicide (featuring former members of Mephiskapheles and Scofflaws). They will be opening for the Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Bedouin Soundclash at Webster Hall in NYC on August 21st.



I should have a new podcast episode with frontman / trombone player Chris Malone at some point soon too so look out for that!

Tour Dates:

Thursday, July 18th @ 66th Congress, Brooklyn, NY w/ Cop/Out, Pre-K Dropout & Barbicide (1st show!, ex The Scofflaws / ex Mephiskapheles)

Friday, July 19th @ Metropolis Collective, Mechanicsburg, PA w/ Fink’s Constant (Mike Fox)

Saturday, July 20th @ Grizzly’s, Wyandotte MI w/ TBA

Sunday, July 21st @ TBA, Chicago, IL w/ Malafacha and Beat The Smart Kids – presented by The chicago ska collective

Monday, July 22nd @ Kitty Cat Club, Minneapolis, MN w/ The Prizefighters * Firewalk LP Release Party – JUMP UP RECORDS / Summer Tour Kickoff! *

Tuesday, July 23rd @ High Dive, Milwaukee, WI w/ TBA

Wednesday, July 24th @ Rozztox, Rock Island, IL w/ ROAD SODA and DJ Nathan Lane !

Thursday, July 25th @ The Longhorn Saloon, Toledo, OH w/ Ego and the Maniacs, Stop The Presses & Pilfers

Friday August 2nd @ Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY w/ The Prizefighters

Wednesday, August 21st @ Webster Hall, New York, NY with Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Bedouin Soundclash (UK)

Friday, August 30th @ Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY w/ The Skapones (UK)