Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story Panel Announced at NYCC

Thrash metal fans will be happy to know that Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story will be premiering in NYC and there will be a New York Comic Con panel as well! I love music docs so looking forward to seeing this!



The documentary had screenings across the U.S. and internationally this Summer, at Alamo Drafthouses, art house cinemas, music venues and film festivals. Murder In The Front Row announced a panel discussion during this year’s New York Comic Con, entitled ‘Metal’s Influence Within Today’s Comic Con Culture’, October 3 at 6:45pm. The panel will feature director Adam Dubin, Alex Skolnick (Testament/Metal Allegiance), Brian Lew (co-author, ‘Murder In The Front Row’), Brian Posehn (comedian, narrator of ‘Murder In The Front Row’), Brian Pulido (founder/publisher Coffin Comics), and moderated by Kory Grow (senior writer, Rolling Stone).

Directed by Adam Dubin (Beastie Boys “Fight For Your Right to Party” & “No Sleep ‘til Brooklyn”), the film contains over fifty interviews with various metal stalwarts, (including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament, and Death Angel), telling its tall tales through a mix of first-person interviews, animation and narration by comedian Brian Posehn. Watch the trailer:

Narratively, MITFR follows the story of a group of young kids in Northern California with a shared passion for heavy rock bands like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motorhead. “These are just good stories, and they are very human stories,” says Dubin. “All these bands were mainly from England, and they never really toured the West Coast, so these young people started creating their own music, starting their own fanzines, booking clubs and trading tapes. These were people who were adamant about music and the bands, but also each other.”

The documentary is loosely based on a 2012 photojournal of the same name by Harald Oimoen and Brian Lew. “What I loved about the book is that it wasn’t just about Metallica,” continues Adam. “It was documenting a vibrant scene, where all the bands were equal and there was real camaraderie. The photos captured the sweat of the clubs, the ringing in your ears and the power of young people. Harald and Brian captured the humanity of it, and they understood that I was somebody who could bring that out in a film.”

Sep 08 – Raleigh, NC @ Alamo Drafthouse (7pm)

Sep 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse (sold out)

Sep 10 – Dallas, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse (Lake Highlands)

Sep 10 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse (Park North 7:30pm + 8:30pm)

Sep 12 – Winchester, VA @ Alamo Drafthouse (7:30pm)

Sep 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Alamo Drafthouse (sold out)

Sep 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse (10pm)

Sep 13 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse (9pm)

Sep 13-19 – Denver, CO @ Alamo Drafthouse (Sloans Lake)

Sep 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Roxie Theater (9:15pm)

Sep 16 – Denver, CO @ Alamo Drafthouse (Littleton)

Sep 16 – Denton, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse

Sep 16-17 – Long Beach, CA @ Art Theatre

Sep 17 – Dallas, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse (Richmond Hills)

Sep 17 – Eindhoven, NL @ LAB-1

Sep 19 – Athens, GR @ Athens International Film Festival

Sep 20-26 – Seattle, WA @ Grand Illusion Cinema

Sep 21 – Denver, CO @ Alamo Drafthouse (Westminster)

Sep 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop (5:30pm)

Sep 24 – Dallas, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse (Cedars )

Sep 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland International Film Festival (Regal Jack London 8:45pm)

Sep 27 – Omaha, NE @ Alamo Drafthouse

Sep 28 – Window Rock, AZ @ Goen Cinemas

Sep 30 – Dallas, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse (Richardson)

Oct 01 – New York, NY @ IFC Center

Oct 03 – New York, NY @ NY Comic Con (6:45pm)

Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Oct 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Harris Theater (8pm )

Nov 16 – Huntington, NY @ Cinema Arts Centre

Dec 16 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205 (Gimme Shelter Film Festival)