Mustard Plug Releasing 8 Song “Hey” EP

Mustard Plug released their awesome Where Did All My Friends Go? and played all over the world, ska-punk legends Mustard Plug are back with more music! On December 13th, they’ll unleash Hey!, an 8-song EP that channels the energy of their live shows while delivering some unexpected twists. Featuring four revived, reworked, and razor-sharp tracks from the fertile Where Did All My Friends Go? sessions, the band once again teamed up with legendary producer Bill Stevenson (Descendents, ALL, Black Flag, Rise Against) to finish songs too fierce to leave behind.



“Take Me With You” is an anthemic, emotionally charged track from guitarist Colin Clive, while the rager “Not Breaking Down” and gnarly, pounding title track “Hey” capture all the frantic ferocity of a Plug pit. Meanwhile, “West Coast” takes you on a bouncy, busted-suspension tour of some of the band’s favorite destinations—cranking up the ska energy with every mile.

Limited Edition 12″ Maroon Vinyl available—only 300 copies! Pre-order now.

Tracklisting:

Side A

1 Hey

2 Take Me With You

3 Waiting Room

4 Now Or Never (Victor Rice Dub)

Side B

1 West Coast

2 Not Breaking Down

3 Springtime

4 Vampire – House On Fire – Math(s) Remix