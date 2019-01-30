New Found Glory Announces The ‘From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town’ Tour

Photo by David Bean

New Found Glory has announced The From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town Tour, where they will be joined by Real Friends, The Early November and Doll Skin. Pre-Sale tickets and Super Fan Bundle packages are available now at newfoundglory.shofetti.com but tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 1st.



The band also finally announced the release date of From The Screen To Your Stereo 3. It will be out May 3rd, 2019 via Hopeless Records, the album is the third installment of their fan-favorite movie cover records. I’ll probably skip over that Frozen’s “Let It Go” song though.

From The Screen To Your Stereo 3 Track Listing

1. Cups

2. This Is Me

3. The Power Of Love

4. Let It Go

5. Accidentally In Love

6. A Thousand Years

7. Eye Of The Tiger

The From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town Tour will include a very special stop in Franklin, TN for the second annual BreakFEST, a full day festival showcasing not only music, but the most important meal of the day – breakfast. Taking place on June 2, 2019, the event will be held inside The Factory. Bringing together both old and new friends in the music scene like Mae, Hawthorne Heights, Microwave, Jetty Bones, Love You Later, Doll Skin, H.A.R.D. and tour mates Real Friends and The Early November.

UPCOMING NEW FOUND GLORY TOUR DATES

May 30 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

May 31 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

June 2 – Franklin, TN – Liberty Hall at The Factory*

June 4 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

June 5 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

June 6 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

June 8 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

June 9 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

June 11 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

June 12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

June 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

June 15 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall**

June 16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

June 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 19 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

June 23 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

June 25 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

June 26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

June 29 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

June 30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

July 3 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

July 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

July 8 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!

July 9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

July 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

July 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

July 13 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

July 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

* – BreakFEST

** – No The Early November