New Found Glory Announces The ‘From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town’ Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 30th, 2019
New Found Glory has announced The From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town Tour, where they will be joined by Real Friends, The Early November and Doll Skin. Pre-Sale tickets and Super Fan Bundle packages are available now at newfoundglory.shofetti.com but tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 1st.
The band also finally announced the release date of From The Screen To Your Stereo 3. It will be out May 3rd, 2019 via Hopeless Records, the album is the third installment of their fan-favorite movie cover records. I’ll probably skip over that Frozen’s “Let It Go” song though.
From The Screen To Your Stereo 3 Track Listing
1. Cups
2. This Is Me
3. The Power Of Love
4. Let It Go
5. Accidentally In Love
6. A Thousand Years
7. Eye Of The Tiger
The From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town Tour will include a very special stop in Franklin, TN for the second annual BreakFEST, a full day festival showcasing not only music, but the most important meal of the day – breakfast. Taking place on June 2, 2019, the event will be held inside The Factory. Bringing together both old and new friends in the music scene like Mae, Hawthorne Heights, Microwave, Jetty Bones, Love You Later, Doll Skin, H.A.R.D. and tour mates Real Friends and The Early November.
UPCOMING NEW FOUND GLORY TOUR DATES
May 30 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
May 31 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade
June 2 – Franklin, TN – Liberty Hall at The Factory*
June 4 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
June 5 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
June 6 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
June 8 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
June 9 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
June 11 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
June 12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
June 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
June 15 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall**
June 16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
June 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 19 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
June 23 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
June 25 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
June 26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
June 29 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
June 30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
July 3 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
July 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
July 8 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!
July 9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
July 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
July 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
July 13 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
July 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
* – BreakFEST
** – No The Early November