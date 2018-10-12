New Reel Big Fish Album Out December 21st!

Photo by Jodie Cunningham @jodiphotography

Reel Big Fish just dropped their new single “You Can’t Have All of Me” today and will be releasing their first new album in over 6 years on December 21st via Rock Ridge Music. The name of the album is Life Sucks…Let’s Dance! and you can watch the music video on Altpress.com today.



Founding member and frontman Aaron said about the new album:

“I have an unhealthy obsession with my dog Walter and I started singing little songs to him about how cute he was. Then I realized I had written some pretty catchy songs. So I changed all the lyrics because I didn’t think anybody would want to hear a rock opera about my dog. We started recording the album in January 2018 and really took our time with it. Our friend and engineer David Irish just finished building his new studio “Pot of Gold” in Orange, CA, and we loved how everything sounds there, and there’s just really good energy and good vibes there and there’s a really adorable studio kitten named Iggy Fluff there, so we may have accidentally made a positive, happy record instead of a pissed off, hateful record, oops…well, there’s a little pissed off-ness in there and some sarcastic, funny lyrics as usual! Also, I just got married so there might be a few sappy love songs on the album too! Yuck! Recording the album with this line up was really fun, we all get along really well these days and everybody was excited to make a new record. Everybody had lots of great ideas and really got creative with everything and I really think it shows. The new single is a danceable sing along, catchy, hooky good old Reel Big Fish song. We didn’t reinvent the wheel…

We just painted more checkers on it!”

The band is playing in a lot of US cities this Fall, as well as the UK so check out their site for dates.