Ocean City’s Boardwalk Rock Skips 2026, Will Return in 2027

Ocean City’s Boardwalk Rock did really well this year and drew over 50,000 people but it’s still going to skip a year in 2026. It will return in 2027. The festival confirmed the news via email first and then on their website and social media pages.



“We had an incredible time rocking out with you at Boardwalk Rock this year. We can’t wait to do it all over again! We’ll return in 2027 with another incredible lineup, so rest up and we’ll see you back on the beach soon!”

Not sure the reasoning but perhaps Sonic Temple 4 day music festival supposedly happening the weekend they had wanted had something to do with it? Just speculation of course but if you look at that lineup, it has a lot of bands that could fit the rock festival bill. Maybe visa issues might be have been a problem? Oh well, curious to see what happens in 2027!

