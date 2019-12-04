Pepper Announces ‘Step To The Local Motion’ tour openers Kash’d Out and The Elovaters

Pepper has announced their ‘Step To The Local Motion’ tour openers and they will be Kash’d Out and The Elovaters! The Winter tour will kick off in February 2020 in Boston, traveling through the East Coast, then zig-zagging back to West.



They will be stopping at Gramercy Theatre in NYC on February 12th and Stone Pony in Asbury Park on February 13th. Pepper will be touring in support of their Billboard chart topping album Local Motion which spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Charts!

Tour Dates:

FEB 11 – Paradise Rock Club @ Boston, MA

FEB 12 – Gramercy Theater @ New York, NY

FEB 13 – The Stone Pony @ Asbury Park, NJ

FEB 14 – Mulcahy’s @ Wantagh, NY

FEB 15 – TLA @ Philadelphia, PA

FEB 17 – Union Stage @ Washington, DC

FEB 18 – The Blind Tiger @ Greensboro, NC

FEB 20 – Culture Room @ Fort Lauderdale, FL

FEB 21 – The Plaza Live @ Orlando, FL

FEB 22 – Jannus Live @ St Petersburg, FL

FEB 24 – White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX

FEB 25 – Scoot Inn @ Austin, TX

FEB 26 – Deep Ellum Art Co. @ Dallas, TX

FEB 28 – Sunshine Theater @ Albuquerque, NM

FEB 29 – The Mission Ballroom @ Denver, CO

MAR 2 – Knitting Factory Concert House @ Boise, ID

MAR 3 – Neumos @ Seattle, WA

MAR 4 – Wonder Ballroom @ Portland, OR

MAR 6 – Cornerstone Berkeley @ Berkeley, CA

MAR 7 – ACE of Spades @ Sacramento, CA

MAR 8 – The Catalyst @ Santa Cruz, CA