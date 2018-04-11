Peter Hook & The Light Substance Tour Starts The End Of April

Joy Division and New Order co-founder and former bassist Peter Hook & the Light will be touring the end of the month. The tour kicks off at Union Transfer in Philly on April 26th and the next night, the band will be at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. The tour finishes up at State Theater in St. Petersburg, FL on June 4th.



Peter Hook and The Light will be performing Joy Division’s Substance album on the tour as well. Tickets for the shows are available now! Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago & Portland tickets sold out so expect more to do so in other cities.

Tour Dates:

Thu 4/26/18 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Fri 4/27/18 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Sat 4/28/18 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Mon 4/30/18 Fairmount Theatre, Montreal, QC

Tue 5/1/18 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Thu 5/3/18 Royal Oak Music Hall, Royal Oak, MI

Fri 5/4/18 Metro, Chicago, IL

Sat 5/5/18 Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

Mon 5/7/18 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Tue 5/8/18 Venue, Vancouver, BC

Thu 5/10/18 Neptune Theater, Seattle, WA

Fri 5/11/18 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Sat 5/12/18 Warfield, San Francisco, CA

Mon 5/14/18 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

Tue 5/15/18 Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

Thu 5/17/18 Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Fri 5/18/18 Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA (exclusive Unknown Pleasures/Closer Show)

Sat 5/19/18 House Of Blues, San Diego, CA

Mon 5/21/18 Ace Of Spades, Sacramento, CA

Tue 5/22/18 Granada, Dallas, TX

Wed 5/23/18 Mohawk, Austin, TX

Fri 5/25/18 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Sat 5/26/18 Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

Sun 5/27/18 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

Tue 5/29/18 Exit / In, Nashville, TN

Wed 5/30/18 Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

Thu 5/31/18 Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

Sun 6/3/18 Plaza Live, Orlando, FL

Mon 6/4/18 State Theater, St. Petersburg, FL